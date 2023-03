Russian occupiers are taking away the equipment of the Zaporizhzhia NPP educational and training center from the captured Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Russian invaders continue to plunder the temporarily captured territories.

“Recently, in Enerhodar, the occupiers began to remove from the educational and training center of the Zaporizhzhia NPP educational equipment, which was used to improve the qualifications of personnel,” the General Staff said in a statement.

The agency does not specify where the occupiers are taking the equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians lowered the requirements for employment at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a staffing shortage caused by the refusal of the majority of Ukrainian personnel to sign contracts with Rosatom.

Temporarily occupied by the Russian military, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has not been operating since September last year. 4,500 Ukrainian personnel remained at the station, where 11,000 people worked in peacetime.

The IAEA announced the intensification of hostilities near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.