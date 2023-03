The Ukrpyvo company (Kyiv) notes a decrease in beer production in Ukraine by 8.9% to 16.2 million dals in the first two months of 2023 year over year.

This follows from a statement by Ukrpyvo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Expert assessment of the volume of beer production in Ukraine (except for non-alcoholic beer with an alcohol content of up to 0.5 vol.%) for two months of 2023 – 16.2 million dal or 91.1% year over year, and malt production - 28,914 tons, which is 94.3% year over year," it states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, Ukraine reduced beer production by 27.9% year over year to 122.8 million dals.