Occupiers trying to break through AFU’s defense in Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, AFU repel over 100 attacks

Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, suffering heavy losses.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the morning summary.

Over the past day, the AFU repelled 102 Russian attacks, besides hit enemy concentration areas, air defense systems, and a control post.

Last day, units of the AFU repelled 102 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

Russian invaders continued to plunder the temporarily captured territories. Recently, in Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia Region), the occupiers began to take away from the educational and training center of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant educational equipment, which was used to improve the qualifications of the personnel.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, particularly on the object of civil infrastructure in the city of Sloviyansk, Donetsk Region. Besides, it conducted eight airstrikes and carried out 49 attacks using MLRSes.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the areas of the Volfine settlements of the Sumy Region and Strelecha, Mali Prokhody, Krasne, Velykyi Burluk, and Bolohivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the AFU. It led to unsuccessful offensive actions in Dvorichna, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Verkhniokamiyanske settlements. The enemy also carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kupiyansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; as well as Siversk and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Also, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske settlements. In particular, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Mayorsk, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda settlements. Areas of settlements near the contact line, including Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Vodiane, Heorhiyivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremivka, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region, were hit by enemy shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, were shelled; Beryslav, Poniativka, Dniprovske, and Bilozerka in the Kherson Region; and Tamaryne and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

During the day, the aviation of the AFU struck the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as six strikes - on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit the control post, two areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, as well as two ammunition depots and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian troops have made unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. They are also not stopping the assault on Bakhmut.