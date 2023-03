RF sends missile carriers to their base points due to a strong storm in the Black Sea

A storm continues in the Black Sea, due to which Russia's new missile attack on the territory of Ukraine has been delayed.

This was announced on Sunday, March 12, by head of the South Operational Command press center, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the telethon air.

"At the moment, the sea is on our side - stormy weather forced them to bring the missile carriers to their bases, but we know that at least one surface missile carrier is equipped and ready - eight Kalibr missiles," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the probability of a new missile attack by Russia has been postponed for the time being but remains relatively high.

"Because two or three hours are enough for a missile carrier to be on a combat course," explained the head of the press center.

She added that the storm was not so strong that the ship could not get out.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, during the past day on March 11, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 29 times, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction.

On Saturday, March 11, Russian troops made unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Kupiyansk and Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and they are also not stopping the assault on Bakhmut.