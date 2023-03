One of the goals of the last massive missile attack on Ukraine was the search for American MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMS).

This explains why the missile and drone attacks were carried out in several waves.

Head of the Joint Coordination Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, said this on the air of the telethon.

She said that the Russian troops have recently been looking for new tactics to counter the anti-aircraft defenses that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to her, for this reason, the occupiers first traditionally attacked Ukraine with Iranian kamikaze drones, and after that they bombarded the country with missiles of various types.

To assess the effects of the missile attack, the occupiers again launched unmanned aerial vehicles, after which they struck with ballistic missiles and Kalibr missiles.

"It is quite obvious that the enemy used such tactics in order to claim at least some victories. And to check our readiness to respond to them. Such preliminary information that Ukraine is already equipped with Patriot-type systems played a significant role in this. And they tried to make sure, is it really so," Humeniuk said.

As earlier reported, on March 9, the Russian army of occupation carried out a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers released drones and 81 missiles of various types, including Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Air defenses of Ukraine were able to shoot down 34 cruise missiles of various types. Another eight missiles failed to hit the intended targets due to opposition from the AFU.

According to the mass media, the mass missile attack on March 9 cost Russia about USD 500 million.

And according to the Defense Intelligence, preparations for the latest attack took the occupiers a whole month.