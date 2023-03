Russia keeps on attacking with ‘cannon fodder waves’. AFU eliminate over 1,000 occupiers

The Russian tactic of sending as many troops as possible into the offensive led to the fact that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to eliminate 1,090 Russian soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 159,090 soldiers.

In addition, other combat losses of the Russian Federation amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 159,090 (+1,090),

tanks ‒ 3,466 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles – 6,769 (+7) units,

artillery systems – 2,487 (+4) units,

MLRS - 493 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 259 (+2) units,

planes - 304 (+0) units,

helicopters - 289 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2108 (+0),

cruise missiles - 907 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5,348 (+4) units,

special equipment - 242 (+0)

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders struck six times in a day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, the gunners hit four enemy personnel concentration areas, one munitions warehouse and two locations of deployment of enemy Electronic Warfare stations.