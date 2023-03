On March 11, Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 29 times, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a statement.

"Last day, the enemy carried out 29 shelling cases firing 156 shells using heavy artillery and Grad MLRSes," the message says.

According to the report, Kherson was shelled three times, hitting residential quarters and private and apartment buildings. A private enterprise was also affected.

Three people were killed, and three more were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the shelling took place on Mykolayiv Highway. The killed were near the car.

On Saturday, March 11, Russian troops made unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Kupiyansk and Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and they are also not stopping the assault on Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities are preparing to draft 400,000 contract soldiers into the army by the end of the year, and deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, was entrusted with overseeing the draft campaign.