Situation in Bakhmut does not let Russians to advance, and Ukraine's counteroffensive is around corner

Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the forces and resources that our side involved in the process of defending the town of Bakhmut are forcing the Russian Federation to refuse to move forward. In this way, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Armed Forces will buy time for their future counteroffensive, which is just around the corner.

Syrskyi's statement is quoted by the press service of the Ground Forces on Telegram.

It says that the military commander is now together with Ukrainian units in one of the harshest areas of the front. In Bakhmut, the AFU gave a decent repulse to the enemy and continued to hold the town.

"For the defense of Bakhmut, forces and resources are involved, which prevent the enemy from realizing his plan, break his plans and force him to abandon the advance," said Colonel General.

He noted that the defenders of the eastern front today are real heroes, because they, "without sparing either themselves or their enemies, inflict maximum losses" on the forces of the aggressor.

"It is necessary to gain time to accumulate reserves and start the spring counteroffensive, which is not far off," the Commander of the Ground Forces noted.