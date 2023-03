Russian forces, represented by mercenaries of the private military company Wagner, have taken control of most of the eastern part of the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region over the past four days. Now the front line runs through its center along the Bakhmutka River.

This follows from a statement by British military intelligence posted on the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain's Twitter page.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hold the western part of the town and critical bridges across the river, which have been destroyed. Bakhmutka flows from north to south through a strip of open space 200-800 meters wide between buildings.

Ukrainian troops can fire from fortified buildings in the western part of the town, so experts assume that this region will turn into a war zone. And this will probably hinder the attempts of Wagner to continue the offensive to the west.

"However, Ukrainian forces and their supply lines in the west remain vulnerable to Russian attempts to bypass defenders from the north and south," the UK Ministry of Defense notes.