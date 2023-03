5 civilians killed, 19 wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Kherson and Donetsk Regions per day

Russian occupiers killed five people in Kherson and Donetsk Regions on March 10.

This is stated in the message posted on the official pages of the leadership of the Regional Military Administration of the Kherson and Donetsk Regions on the Telegram social network.

"Over the last day, the Russian invaders shelled populated areas of the Kherson Region 71 times using mortars, MLRSes, artillery, tanks, and UAVs. Including the Russian army hit residential areas of Kherson four times. As a result of shelling, three people were killed, and five residents received various degrees of severity," the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

Meanwhile, in Donetsk Region, the occupiers killed two people in the village of Krasnohorivka. Another 14 people in the region were injured. The head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, once again stated that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.