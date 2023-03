The construction of defense lines by the Russians in the Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts is an information operation to portray Ukraine as a threat to the Russian Federation. On the other hand, the construction of fortifications in the occupied Crimea shows the lack of confidence of the Russians in their ability to hold the captured territories in the south of Ukraine.

This is stated in a following issue of the report from specialists of the American Institute for the Study of War from Washington.

"Russian forces continue to establish defense lines in rear areas far from the current front line, as well as in Russia itself, where combat will probably never take place," the ISW report said.

In particular, the governor of the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on March 9 that the Russian authorities had completed the construction of a "separate line" of fortifications along the border with Ukraine. He stated that Russian troops should allocate forces to protect this system of fortifications in the event of an attack by Ukraine on the Belgorod Oblast. Gladkov also said Russian officials have spent RUB 10 billion (about USD 132 million) on building the defense line, which analysts at the institute believe is likely a waste of money amid questions about Russia's ability to finance its military efforts in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported on March 10 that Russian troops continue to build fortifications along the Kursk Oblast's border with Ukraine. This is another Russian region where, according to the ISW, there will probably never be hostilities.

In addition, Head of occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on March 10 that Russian troops are building a defense line in Crimea. The institute noted that the fortifications in Crimea are far from the current front line in southern Ukraine, and Russian personnel and equipment stationed on these lines would be more appropriate elsewhere in Ukraine.

ISW analysts noted that Russian officials in the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts are likely building defensive fortifications to support information operations aimed at portraying Ukraine as a threat to Russian territory in order to present the war in Ukraine as vital to the Russian Federation.

The continuation of the construction of Russian fortifications in Crimea, experts of the institute suggest, may indicate that the Russian troops are not confident in their ability to hold the occupied territories in the south of Ukraine in the long term.

The ISW added that no Russian troops are currently being deployed on any of these defense lines, and therefore the fortifications are not currently important to Russian operations in Ukraine.