President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Friday, March 10, a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters was held. The head of state told what issues were discussed during the meeting.

Zelenskyy announced this in his traditional evening video address.

"The Supreme Commander, the commanders of the directions reported on the situation on the front lines, in general in the defense of the state. East and south, border. Bakhmut and our opportunities to strengthen there," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Supreme Commander's Headquarters meeting also discussed Russia's terrorist missile attacks, as well as Ukraine's responses to them.

In addition, the issue of protecting Kherson and communities in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which are daily shelled by the invaders, was raised.

The participants of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters meeting also discussed the need of the Defense Forces for ammunition and supply.

Zelenskyy noted that this issue was also discussed with Ukraine's international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last time Zelenskyy, the country's political and military leadership held a meeting of the Headquarters on Monday, March 6. Then the military leadership advocated the continuation of the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction.

We also reported that earlier today, March 10, the Ministry of Defense announced the aggravation of the situation in Bakhmut, where the Defense Forces continue to restrain the onslaught of the invaders.