Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during Friday, March 10, repelled multiple attacks by Russian occupiers and mercenaries in areas of 28 settlements in four directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russian troops and mercenaries continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

In the Lyman direction, today the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the Kharkiv (Hrianykivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove), Luhansk (Chervonopopivka, Bilohorivka and Dibrova) and Donetsk (Spirne, Rozdolivka and Yahidne) Regions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders continue to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut and its environs. Also, enemy attacks were repulsed near Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba and Zalizne.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled the offensives of Russian troops in the direction of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

It is reported that during the day the invaders launched 23 aircraft and 4 missile strikes, in particular on Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk, Donetsk Region.

In addition, the invaders carried out at least 23 attacks from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

