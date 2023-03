The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Hanna Zamazieieva as the Chairperson of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving instead of Valerii Bezus.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bezus has served as the Chairperson of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving since August 2021.

Zamazieieva previously held the post of the Chairperson of the Mykolaiv Regional Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Maria Mala as the first Deputy Chairperson of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, Viktor Bilko as the Deputy Chairperson.