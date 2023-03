On Friday, March 10, Russian troops fired on residential areas of the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, 8 people were wounded.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, on Friday the troops of the aggressor state fired at residential neighborhoods in Kostiantynivka.

According to preliminary data, shelling took place from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

"As a result of the attack, three men and four women received injuries of varying severity. Also, a 53-year-old taxi driver was injured by shrapnel," the report said.

As a result of the shelling, 14 private households, 9 cars, a gas pipe, garages, outbuildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged or completely destroyed.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kostiantynivka, 3 civilians were killed and at least 2 were injured.