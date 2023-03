About 20 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region. The epicenter is in the Kalmiuskyi district. The details of the event are being clarified.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

"About 20 explosions rang out in Mariupol. The epicenter is in the Kalmiuskyi district. Details later. But the evening ceases to be ordinary. Hits," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain noted that the Russian Federation was probably concerned about the explosions in Mariupol, as it considered this area inaccessible to conventional Ukrainian strike means.

Later, for the first time, patrolling by a military enemy helicopter was recorded over the occupied Mariupol. According to the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol Andriushchenko, the Russians are increasingly trying to strengthen security measures to prevent the new "Mariupol hits".

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is sure that the defenders will liberate Mariupol already this year.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders continue to destroy Mariupol. In particular, the Mariupol City Council showed photos of the railway station destroyed by the enemy and trains in the temporarily captured city.