Russia's strategic goals in the war against Ukraine are the capture and destruction of our state. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this in her Telegram account on Friday, March 10.

Maliar noted that the main efforts of the Russian aggressor are concentrated in the east in attempts to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"The strategic goals of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged. The enemy does not give up its plans to destroy and capture our State," the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

Despite all efforts, the Russian occupiers have been unable to implement their plans for several months in a row, Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, March 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 870 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 10 artillery systems.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive.

Also, the enemy went to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.