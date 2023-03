The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served the former head of Antonov state enterprise Serhii Bychkov with suspicion of involvement in the destruction of the An-225 Mriya by the Russian occupiers in Hostomel.

This was announced by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that it had collected a thorough evidence base on the former director general of Antonov state enterprise, his deputy and the head of the aviation security unit.

According to investigation materials, on the eve of a full-scale invasion, officials did not allow servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the territory of the Hostomel Airport to prepare for its defense.

Such actions led to the temporary capture of the strategically important airfield, the surrounding settlements and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft.

"We are conducting an objective investigation of this case. Those who actually helped the enemy to destroy one of the symbols of Ukraine must suffer the well-deserved punishment. And the Security Service of Ukraine will do everything necessary for this. And our state will definitely build a new aircraft, because the Mriya as well as Ukraine, it is impossible to destroy," said the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that in the period of January-February 2022, officials expressly prohibited the Ukrainian military from erecting defensive fortifications at the airport.

For this purpose, an order was given to block the entry of National Guard soldiers to the territory of the facility.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the SSU served all three persons involved with the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences).

The preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for two participants in the proceedings.

Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring to justice the former deputy director general of Antonov state enterprise, who is currently hiding from justice. He was put on wanted list.

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison.

The investigation continues under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

An-225 Mriya (NATO code name - Kozak, in English - Cossack) is the largest and most powerful transport aircraft in the world, created by the Kyiv Antonov Design Bureau. The chief designer is Viktor Ilyich Tolmachov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine was investigating the possible involvement of officials of the Antonov state enterprise (Kyiv) in the destruction of the An-225 Mriya aircraft by the occupiers.

After that, the SSU stated that the officials of the Antonov state enterprise did not take appropriate measures to preserve the aircraft.