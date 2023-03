Population Buys Currency By USD 205.1 Million More Than Sells In February

In February, the population bought currency by USD 205.1 million more than sold.

This is stated in the reporting data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In February, on the cash foreign exchange market, the net purchase of foreign currency by the population exceeded the sale.

In February, Ukrainians sold currencies for USD 1,081.8 million in equivalent, and bought for USD 1,286.9 million in equivalent.

On March 8, 2022, the NBU allowed banks to sell foreign currency in cash to customers at bank outlets located in territories under the threat of occupation by Russia (if there is cash in foreign currency / banking metals at the cash desk / bank outlet).

Also, from April 14, 2022, the National Bank allowed banks to sell cash foreign currency to the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, over 2022, the population bought currencies for USD 1,009.5 million more than it sold.

In 2021, the population sold currencies by USD 1,214.7 million more than bought.

In 2020, the volume of cash currency sale exceeded the purchase volume by USD 1.098 billion.

In 2019, the population sold by USD 177 million more currencies than bought.