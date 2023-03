Enemy Changes Offensive Tactics In Kupyansk And Lyman Directions

The Russian enemy changed the offensive tactics in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position," the General Staff notes.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled, in particular, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region; Nevske, Dibrova and Chervonopopivka of the Luhansk Region, as well as Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is continuously attacking the town of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in the districts of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske.

Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Mayorsk came under enemy fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy went to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive.