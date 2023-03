Enemy Fires 95 Missiles At Ukraine Yesterday, Only Third Of Them Shot Down

Over the past day, the enemy fired 95 missiles of various basing at Ukraine, only 34 missiles managed to be shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, during the past day, the enemy launched 95 missiles of various basing. 34 missiles were destroyed by our defenders. The enemy also launched 31 air strikes, in particular, used 8 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136 type, half of which were shot down," the General Staff reported.

The enemy also carried out 65 attacks from MLRS.

At the moment, the level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop trying to surround the town of Bakhmut.

The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Last day, our soldiers repelled 102 attacks of invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position.

In Kyiv, after the missile attack, 30% of consumers remain without heat supply - electricity and water supply have been restored.