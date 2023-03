The Russian occupiers fired at captured Oleshky of the Kherson Region in order to discredit the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

"Once again, the Russian invaders, in order to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are committing criminal acts in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region. This time, residents of the town of Oleshky were subjected to mortar fire by the invaders," the General Staff said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an increase in looting by Russian invaders has been observed in some localities of the temporarily occupied Kherson Region.

In addition, the Russian occupiers took cars from the residents of the temporarily occupied Skadovskyi district of the Kherson Region, allegedly for the needs of the Russian army.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied settlement of Ulianivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers bring grain to the local hangar from nearby farms and farms in the district.

The occupiers continue to steal resources from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians export ore.