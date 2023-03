Ukraine received one of two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, but the system has not yet been put into operation.

This was reported by The Financial Times on Friday, March 10.

According to the publication writes that one of the Patriots promised by Germany and the USA is already in Ukraine. Still, it cannot yet be used against Russian missiles, so it was not used during the massive attack on March 9. According to the publication, the system has not yet been put into operation.

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously agreed on further supplies of anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems to the Armed Forces. In particular, Germany promised to provide Ukraine with an additional battery of the Patriot air defense system, in addition to the one that will be handed over to Ukraine by the U.S. Army. It is also expected that the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with several launchers.

In January 2023, it was reported that about 100 military personnel had arrived in the United States for training on the Patriot air defense system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 7, the Spanish publication La Razon published an interview with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and the words that the first Patriot anti-aircraft missile complexes have arrived in Ukraine, as well as Leopard tanks.

On January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On January 17, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Ukrainian military would learn to operate MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in 10 weeks.