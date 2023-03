Russia's missile strikes designed to 'reassure' public and won't do any good on battlefield – ISW

Russian forces conducted the most significant missile attack on Ukraine in 2023, probably only to achieve state propaganda goals.

This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a report on March 9.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense of Russia called the attack "a revenge for terrorist attacks" on Bryansk Oblast that took place on March 2. At the same time, according to analysts, it will not affect or improve Russia's position on the front line.

"The Kremlin likely deliberately launched missiles that Ukraine's air defense system could not intercept to achieve results in Russian information space, despite a dwindling stockpile of such missiles... Russian President Vladimir Putin likely used this meager stockpile in fruitless attacks to appease Russian pro-military and ultra-nationalist circles, which overwhelmingly called on him to take revenge for the incident in the Bryansk region," the report says.

ISW recalled that Russian bloggers and propagandists criticized the authorities for not forcing Ukraine to "freeze" in late February and early March.

"Putin probably tried to compensate for these narratives with another missile attack, similar to those carried out by Russia in the fall of 2022, using modern missiles to guarantee some damage to Ukraine," military experts said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, March 9, during the night and morning, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

In particular, the Russian Federation fired 81 missiles at Ukraine, and for the first time, the occupiers used six Kinzhal [Daggers] missiles at once.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the main blow was directed against the energy system of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation spent between USD 438 and 581 million on missiles launched on the territory of Ukraine during the night and morning of March 9.