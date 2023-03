The next few months of fighting will be decisive for the war in Ukraine, but it is unlikely that Russia will be able to make or sustain strategic gains before the end of this year.

Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said this during a hearing in the House of Representatives, News Nation correspondent Kayleigh Mayer reported on Twitter on Friday, March 10.

Burns noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still convinced he can force time to work for him and, in the long run, wear down Western supporters of Ukraine.

"The next few months will be decisive on the battlefield in Ukraine. It is important that the United States provide all possible support to Ukraine," Burns emphasized.

According to him, the Russian military can make incremental gains. Still, the joint assessment is that they are unlikely to make significant strategic breakthroughs or sustain them until the end of this year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 20, the American publication The Washington Post wrote that CIA Director William Burns secretly visited Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In December, Burns said that the Russian Federation was not ready for real negotiations.

Also, in December, Burns said that the CIA does not see any justification for Russia wanting to use nuclear weapons.