On March 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russians, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning briefing on March 10.

It is also noted that units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, two logistics centers, three ammunition depots, six radio-electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft vehicles in the firing position.

