Russians believe that it is easier and faster to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk Region, as it has the smallest de-occupied territory among other regions. Therefore, the enemy is throwing personnel units and better equipment at the Luhansk Region.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, spoke about the situation in the region.

Thus, he recalled that the Kremlin set the task of reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and today the de-occupied part of the Luhansk Region is the smallest among other regions.

"That's why this task - they believe - can be completed in the Luhansk Region as quickly and easily as possible. That's why they throw personnel units, their paratroopers there. That's why they throw T-90s on the Kreminna direction - these are the newest, best Russian tanks. That's why we see "Terminators". Not all of them survive, but we still see such equipment right in our direction," Haidai explained.

Meanwhile, the day before, the Russian occupying army tried to advance in different directions, but did not succeed - the enemy suffered losses in both equipment and personnel.

"That's why, most likely, today they are simply regrouping somewhere, or simply strengthening themselves with reserves and replenishing the losses they suffered as a result of such offensives," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

He noted that the Svatove direction is more stable, while the enemy's offensives are much greater in the Kreminna and Bilohorivka direction. Here, the enemy is "overwhelming" with infantry and uses a lot of equipment - 10-12 units at the same time.

"Every day, our Defense Forces heroically hold their positions there and there are no enemy advances," Haidai concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration spoke about the tactics of the Russian occupation army, which is trying to capture the liberated settlements of the region.

Meanwhile, the hospitals of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region are running out of beds for wounded Russian soldiers.