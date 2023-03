Decision To Raise Supply Of Shells For Artillery Will Be Made By End Of Month - Reznikov Meets With EU Defense

"Targeted. Timely. Transparent", - this is how the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov described the informal meeting with the defense ministers of the EU countries in Stockholm, which was dedicated to increasing aid to Ukraine, in particular artillery shells. He wrote about it on Twitter.

"Targeted. Timely. Transparent. I call it the "Triple T Formula" for the development of Ukraine's security and defense sector. With the support of partners, Ukraine will definitely win," Oleksii Reznikov stressed.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden, Pal Jonson, specified that it was, in particular, about accelerating the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine.

"It's a good day to increase military support to Ukraine. Steps have been taken to provide artillery ammunition and increase production. The goal is to make a decision at the end of this month," Jonson said.

Oleksii Reznikov also met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm.

"It is important to discuss the military and other support of Ukraine from Sweden. Ukraine protects not only its own security, but also ours," Kristersson said after the meeting.

As reported, an informal meeting of EU defense ministers was held in Stockholm on March 7-8. The main issue was the acceleration of military aid to Ukraine. During the event, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, held talks with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, and others.