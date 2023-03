The massive nighttime missile attack by the Russians indicates that the occupiers intend to find a new attack tactic. The aggressor Russia will probably try different options for using its missiles. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, announced this on Channel 24.

According to her, Russia needed more time to gather all its resources and find new tactics. However, it is not yet known whether it was successful or not.

"We are still monitoring what they call a new tactic for themselves - have they found it or are they still looking for it," Humeniuk said.

Also, the representative of the AFU said that the Russians tried to confuse the Ukrainian air defense forces with their actions. After all, before the missile attack, the Russian Federation brought all the carriers to the base points. However, before that, such a "play of muscles" in the sea lasted for a long time.

Humeniuk says that the Russian military uses mixed strike tactics: air- and sea-based missiles, drones, and UAVs.

"In particular, this attack was notable for the fact that in the pause between the waves, they launched drones, which we also shot down, on detecting the effectiveness of the first wave of the attack," says the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center.

Using 6 Kinzhal missiles during the attack, the invaders are trying to press in this way. Like, they want to demonstrate that they can allow the use of other types of weapons - not only that which have become common.

"We're coming back to the fact that they're looking for new tactics," Humeniuk explains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

In addition, 2 men and 2 women in the Lviv Region became victims of a Russian missile attack on March 9.