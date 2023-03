Near Bakhmut, border guards downed an enemy UAV Orlan-10. This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service in Telegram.

"The border guards destroyed the Russian Orlan-10. The enemy UAV was scouting the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut. The border guards downed the bird with a MANPADS system," the State Border Guard Service reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that the urgency of holding Bakhmut is only constantly increasing. The Russian occupiers throw the most combat-ready units into battle, in particular the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.

In addition, President Zelenskyy told what the loss of Bakhmut threatens Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there is a possibility that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will withdraw from Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region in the coming days.

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War believes that even if the Russian army captures Bakhmut, it will not have an operational effect, because the occupiers do not have mechanized forces for further advancement.