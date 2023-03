Russian terrorist forces are planning a large-scale provocation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. TV presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was assigned to cover the events. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, March 9.

The Defense Intelligence warns that the main Russian propagandist Solovyov should arrive in Belarus to cover the provocation on the border with Ukraine, which is planned in the near future.

"On March 11, it is planned to organize a TV-radio bridge and a live broadcast from the scene of events for propaganda media in the Russian Federation. For this purpose, several groups of Russians are arriving on the territory of Belarus. Presumably, the plans of the occupiers foresee the threat of destruction of infrastructure facilities and possible victims among the civilian population. We remind you, that Ukraine does not conduct any combat operations on the territory of Belarus," the message said.

The purpose of the provocation is to create hostile public opinion about Ukraine on the part of Belarusian citizens for the full participation of the country's armed forces in the war on the side of the Russian Federation, the Defense Intelligence emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the intelligence agency listed Russia's miscalculations in the war against Ukraine.

On January 23, analysts of the American publication Foreign Affairs predicted three possible scenarios for the loss of the Russian aggressor in the war against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.