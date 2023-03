The High Anti-Corruption Court removed the electronic bracelets, but extended until May 6 the remaining duties imposed on businessman Borys Kaufman, who is suspected of creating a criminal organization in Odesa.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the electronic bracelet was not extended to another figure - ex-MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi (Borukhovych).

The decision was made by the court on March 6.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court took businessman Kaufman into custody with an alternative of UAH 129 million.

After posting bail, he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

He was obliged to notify in advance about each leaving Odesa and Kyiv; to report a change of residence; refrain from communicating with suspects and witnesses; wear an electronic bracelet and hand over foreign passports.

The SACPO prosecutor asked to continue all obligations, but the court canceled the obligation to wear a bracelet.

"The request of the prosecutor is to be granted in part. To extend the term of the duties imposed on the suspect (Kaufman - ed.) by the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court from December 8, 2022 until May 6, 2023," the decision reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure in the form of detention for Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman, who is suspected of creating a criminal organization in Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov testified to NACB in the case of bribery of his deputies and businessman Kaufman.