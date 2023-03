The Ukrenergo national energy company restored power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrenergo specialists have restored the energy supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was interrupted by today's missile strikes. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is switching from diesel generators to receiving electricity for its own needs from the Unified Energy System of Ukraine," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, March 9, as a result of Russian shelling, the last communication line of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) with the Ukrainian power system was disconnected, and the NPP was completely de-energized.