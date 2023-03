The so-called "Ministry of State Security of Transnistria" announced the alleged preparation of terrorist attacks by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Transnistria, but the Ukrainian special service called it nonsense.

This is stated in the SSU statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the statements of the so-called " Ministry of State Security of Transnistria" about the alleged participation of the SSU in the preparation of a terrorist attack. Any statements by representatives of the so-called "Ministry of State Security" of the fake "Transnistrian People's Republic" regarding the participation of the SSU in the preparation of a terrorist attack should be considered exclusively as a provocation directed in the Kremlin," the statement reads.

The Security Service of Ukraine urges not to take nonsense seriously, the spread of which shows the clear aim of the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation in the territory that is actually occupied and under its control, accusing the Ukrainian state of this.

"Lies and provocations are one of the weapons that the Russian Federation actively uses. But today the whole world sees the true face of the aggressor country and does not believe the statements of either Russia or its satellites," the SSU emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Ministry of Defense of Russia accused Ukraine of preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria.

Ukraine is ready to help Moldova in the situation with Russian-occupied Transnistria.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the unrecognized Transnistria in order to divert the world's attention from the war in Ukraine and to demonstrate some kind of "victory" for the Russian people.