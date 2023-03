The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating the alleged non-declaration by Vasyl Nevolia, director of the Ukrainian Bureau of Interpol, of an apartment in Kyiv and his wife's apartment in Brovary, Kyiv Region.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) are investigating the facts of the alleged false declaration of property by the head of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police and head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Ukraine, Vasyl Nevolia.

According to the investigation, the head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Ukraine, Nevolia, allegedly entered knowingly inaccurate information into the annual declaration for 2020, which differed from the reliable ones by the amount of 500 to 4,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (from UAH 1.3 million to UAH 10.7 million) (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code).

The investigative bodies believe that Nevolia did not indicate his apartment in Kyiv, his wife as a family member, and her apartment in Brovary, Kyiv Region.

According to court documents, in late January, NACB detectives searched the apartment allegedly used by Nevolia within the scope of this case and seized a number of documents relevant to the case.

In particular, they found utility bills, expense invoices in the name of Nevolia and his order as a buyer with receipts.

The detectives also found a contract for the purchase of property rights for a three-room apartment, where Nevolia is listed as the buyer.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the confiscated property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to put the Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, the former prosecutor of Crimea Natalia Poklonska, on international wanted list.

Nevolia has been the head of the staff of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Ukraine since 2008.