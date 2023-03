The Cabinet of Ministers granted the director general of the state enterprise Scientific-Production Association Pavlohrad Chemical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) Leonid Shyman the authority of the general designer for the creation of ammunition and explosives. This is stated in order No. 202 of March 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the government recognized as having lost the validity of order No. 893 of September 21, 2011, by which the authority of the general designer for the creation of ammunition was granted to the director general of the state enterprise State Kyiv Design Bureau Luch Oleh Korosteliov.

Shyman, 63, has been the director general of the Pavlohrad Chemical Plant since 1999.

In February, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against the director general of the Pavlohrad Chemical Plant Shyman and two other people, who are suspected of causing UAH 43.3 million in damages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers transformed the state enterprise Scientific-Production Association Pavlohrad Chemical Plant into a joint-stock company and transferred the plant to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy.

Pavlohrad Chemical Plant is a leading enterprise in Ukraine for the production of explosives, mixed solid rocket fuels and products with them.