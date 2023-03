Occupiers Fired Almost Entire Supply Of Artillery Shells From Warehouses Of Central Russia - AFU

The Russian occupiers fired almost their entire supply of artillery shells brought from warehouses in the central part of Russia.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary information, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have already almost used up the entire supply of artillery ammunition located in warehouses in the central part of Russia," the message reads.

Currently, the movement of ammunition from warehouses located in other regions of the Russian Federation to the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine is being observed.

This significantly increases delivery times.

There is also an unsatisfactory state and quality of new batches of ammunition due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations.

Almost 50% of them have visible signs of rust damage.

"In the conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, a shortage of ammunition in the artillery units of the Russian army should be expected within the next 2-3 months," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Russians will not be able to capture Bakhmut in the near future.

Ukrainian defenders attack Russian field warehouses and columns of military equipment, disrupting the enemy's logistics.

The occupiers shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, hitting houses.