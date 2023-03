Razumkov Believes That Decisions Are Made In President's Office, And Roles Of Rada And Cabinet Nullified

Dmytro Razumkov, former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the inter-factional association Rozumna Polityka [Clever Politics], believes that decisions are made in the President's Office, and the roles of the Parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers are nullified.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Indeed, the role of the parliament and the government has been completely nullified today. Decisions are made in the President's Office. Both the parliament and the government perform an auxiliary function, although this is wrong, because each of the institutions should have its own area of responsibility. But this is exactly the situation today," MP noted.

Razumkov is sure that the Office of the President, its leadership and the head of state himself make decisions and directly influence the Verkhovna Rada.

In his opinion, in addition to good decisions, bad decisions are made in the parliament, which are born in other institutions.

Among the decisions sent, according to his vision, are the scandalous construction bill 5655 and privatization during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Razumkov believes that by postponing the formation of the register of oligarchs, the authorities recognized his rightness during the presidency of the parliament in 2021.