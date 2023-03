The relevance of holding Bakhmut is only constantly increasing. The Russian occupiers throw the most combat-ready units into battle, in particular the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC. This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Each day of the town's defense allows us to gain time to prepare reserves and prepare for future offensive operations. At the same time, in the battles for this fortress, the enemy loses the most prepared and combat-ready part of its army - the Wagner assault units," he noted.

According to Syrskyi, Prigozhin's statements once again confirm that after the capture of Bakhmut by the Wagner mercenaries, the enemy's hands will be freed and it will be able to launch a large-scale offensive using army and airborne units on combat equipment.

"This once again proves the very important role of Bakhmut in the overall defense system of our grouping. Thousands of enemies who were killed during the storming of the town are a clear confirmation of that. I am proud of the courage and heroism of our soldiers, who thwart the aggressor's plans with their resilience," the Colonel-General emphasized.

The commander of the Ground Forces noted that the fighting in the Bakhmut direction continues. The enemy threw its most prepared Wagner units into battle. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy - both in personnel and military equipment.

"Every day of sustained resistance gives us precious time to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities," Syrskyi summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 110 Russian attacks, and also hit 13 enemy concentrations.

The main efforts of the enemy continue to be focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that even if the Russian army captures Bakhmut, it will not have an operational effect, because the occupiers do not have mechanized forces for further advancement.

In addition, defending Bakhmut, Ukraine pursued two main goals: to gain time for replenishment and to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops, Podoliak noted. According to him, the decision to make the defense of this town a priority is a joint strategy developed by the military branches of the country in agreement with the President.