Death Toll Due To Fall Of Missile In Lviv Region Increased To 5

Today, March 9, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, an enemy missile fell in the Zolochiv district of the Lviv Region during an air alert. 5 people were killed. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"3 men and 2 women, who were at home at that moment, were killed. The fire destroyed 3 residential buildings, 3 cars, a garage and several outbuildings. The fire was extinguished. The analysis of the destroyed buildings has already been completed. 28 rescuers, 5 units of special equipment and a dog unit were involved in the work. Thanks to everyone who promptly worked to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack," Kozytskyi said.

Air defense forces shot down the rest of the missiles that were in the airspace of the Lviv Region.

According to Kozytskyi, this missile attack did not affect the energy situation in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

Currently, we know about hits in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Lviv Regions.

Residents of Mykolayiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil heard the sounds of explosions that night and in the morning.