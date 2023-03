As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, 3 people were injured, cars and buildings were damaged. Hits were recorded in Holosiyivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

"As a result of the missile attack, 3 people were injured, cars and buildings were damaged. All specialized services are working on the spot. As of 08:40 a.m., 3 injured are known in the Sviatoshynskyi district, who are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the message says.

The policemen added that as a result of the shelling of the capital, in particular, there were hits in the Holosiyivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv.

"Also, as a result of the explosion, 5 cars were completely destroyed and another 15 were damaged. At the same time, the facades of nearby buildings were damaged," the press service added.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, 2 of the 3 injured were hospitalized.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings initiated on the grounds of violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

In addition, 2 men and 2 women in the Lviv Region became victims of a Russian missile attack on March 9.