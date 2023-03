On March 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated almost 600 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and destroyed 23 units of enemy equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Thursday, March 9.

During the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 590 Russian invaders. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 156,120 people killed.

The AFU destroyed 23 units of land vehicles of the occupiers, namely:

tanks — 3,441 (+5);

armored combat vehicles — 6,736 (+13);

artillery systems — 2,465 (+2);

MLRS — 488;

air defense means — 254 (+1);

planes — 303;

helicopters — 289;

operational-tactical level drones — 2,098;

cruise missiles — 873;

ships — 18;

automotive equipment — 5,331 (+1);

special equipment — 237 (+1).

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than 20,000 units of land, air, and sea equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, March 9, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military repelled more than 110 Russian attacks in five directions over the past day.

On Wednesday, March 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained how the loss of Bakhmut threatens Ukraine.