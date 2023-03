On March 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 110 Russian attacks and hit 13 enemy concentration areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The enemy's primary efforts focus on offensive actions in the directions of Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.

Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 110 attacks on them.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects, and houses of the civilian population, and try to destroy our state's critical infrastructure.

During the previous day, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, two missile strikes, and 32 attacks using MLRSes.

The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Region; Kharkivka and Atynske in the Sumy Region; and Strelecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kamiyanka, Dvorichna, and Holubivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka. It carried out artillery fire on more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vilshana, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; as well as Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Berestove, Yampil, Siversk, Rozdolivka, and Yahidne in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut the occupiers do not stop their assaults in the direction of the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Oleksandro-Shultyne settlements. More than ten settlements, particularly Zaliznianske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliyivka, Druzhba, Niu York, and Pivnichne were hit by enemy shelling in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamiyanka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region. Areas of 20 settlements were hit by enemy shelling. Those were Oleksandropil, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiyivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Prechystivka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of more than 30 settlements were shelled. In particular, those were Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Kamiyanske, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Staroukrayinka, Charivne, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Zmiyivka, Vesele, Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, and Fedorivka in the Kherson Region.

During the day, the AFU Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and struck the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

AFU artillery units hit two areas of concentration of personnel and inflicted fire damage on the command post of one of the units of the Russian army.

As earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, March 9, the occupiers conducted a massive missile attack. An air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine. The occupiers used missiles, rockets, and Shaheds. They hit different facilities, caused casualties, and disrupted the electricity and heat supply. 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating after the rocket attack.