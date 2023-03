Two men and two women in the Lviv Region became victims of a Russian missile attack on Thursday, March 9.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian missile fell in the Zolochiv District of the region, where it hit a residential area. A fire started as a result of the impact.

So far, there is information about four victims: two men and two women. They were at home when the rocket hit.

Kozytskyi noted that rescuers continue dismantling the rubble, so the number of victims may increase.

As a result of the morning missile attack, three residential buildings, a garage box, and several outbuildings were destroyed. Three cars were also destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night and in the morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia conducted a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

Currently, there is information that missiles hit Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Lviv Regions.

Residents of Mykolayiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil heard explosions that night and in the morning.