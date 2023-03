Russian occupation troops began to use new marks for their equipment, driven by convoys in the direction of the temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko wrote this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, March 8.

Andriushchenko noted that the use of new marks was noticed in the last convoys of Russian equipment, but did not explain what they meant.

"We record the use of new marks of the occupiers in the last convoys. Triangle over "Z." Before that, most of the convoys had a "V" mark or no marks at all. The circle in the triangle has not been observed since the beginning of winter," wrote the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko wrote that the Russian occupiers were accumulating forces and transferring new equipment in the direction of the temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

On March 3, the Mariupol City Council reported that the Russian occupiers tightened filtration measures in Mariupol.

On February 16, Petro Andriushchenko wrote that due to the large number of trucks of Russian occupiers, traffic jams formed on the highway from the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region to the so-called Berdiansk ring.