By the end of the year, a total of 9,000 AFU servicemen will undergo training in Germany. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a meeting of the heads of EU defense agencies in Sweden, the German Defense Ministry reports.

Pistorius also announced the delivery of 18 German Leopard 2 to Ukraine by the end of this month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, the countries of the so-called "tank coalition" a month after promises to provide Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks faced difficulties that could lead to delays or delivery of a smaller number of combat vehicles than previously announced.

On February 14, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not hope for the formation of a battalion of Leopard 2 tanks as soon as possible.

Poland has so far handed Ukraine only 4 Leopard 2 tanks out of the promised 14 vehicles.

And the Greek government refused to provide Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military at all.