New Russian Echelons With Equipment And Contingents Arriving In Belarus

New echelons with equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began to arrive in Belarus, it is about rotation. This was reported by the Community of Railway Workers of Belarus in Telegram on Wednesday, March 8.

According to the community, instead of the units of the Russian Armed Forces trained in Belarus, which went to the combat zone on February 25, new military echelons with equipment and contingents of the Russian Armed Forces are arriving in Belarus.

They arrive from Moscow railway stations.

The main destination stations of military echelons arriving in Belarus (as of March 8):

Asipovichy-I station (Mogilev branch of Belarusian Railway);

Polonka station (Baranavichy branch of Belarusian Railway);

Vitebsk station (Vitebsk branch of Belarusian Railway) - to be specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, two explosions rang out at the Belarusian military airfield in Machulishchy, 12 km from Minsk, as a result of which a Russian military transport aircraft and snow removal equipment were damaged.

Two drones produced by the DJI company were used to strike the Russian A-50. In an artisanal way, they were transformed into kamikaze drones.

On February 28, a satellite photo of the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus, where a Russian plane was attacked and damaged, was published online.