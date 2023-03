In the Kherson Region, in the Henichesk district, teachers of the occupation authorities force children to learn and sing the Russian national anthem during classes.

This was announced by the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the settlement of Strilkove of the Henichesk district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, in local primary education institutions, teachers and educators of the occupying so-called "authorities" force students and parents to stay after classes and study the constitution and legislative acts of the Russian Federation, as well as enemy history and literature.

"During breaks, children are forced to learn and sing the Russian national anthem," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the invaders are forcing Ukrainian teachers to obtain a passport of a Russian citizen.

Also, the occupiers in Mariupol threaten teachers if they refuse to exchange their Ukrainian passports for Russian passports.

In the Kherson Region, in the town of Hola Prystan, the occupiers are forcing civilians to reregister their property according to Russian legislation, otherwise they threaten to deport them to the Russian Federation.