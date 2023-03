There is a possibility that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will withdraw from Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region in the coming days.

This was reported by The Guardian with reference to the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have to make sure that this does not become a turning point in the war," he added.

Stoltenberg added that NATO should not underestimate the Russian Federation, which is why Ukraine needs further military support.

The Secretary General of NATO reminded that over the past year, military and financial and economic aid to Ukraine in the amount of about EUR 150 billion has been allocated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Institute for the Study of War believes that even if the Russian army captures Bakhmut, it will not have an operational effect, because the occupiers do not have mechanized forces for further advancement.

In addition, defending Bakhmut, Ukraine pursued two main goals: to gain time for replenishment and to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops, Podoliak noted. According to him, the decision to make the defense of this town a priority is a joint strategy developed by the military branches of the country in agreement with the President.