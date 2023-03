There Are 9 Russian Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

As of today, March 8, the Russian Federation has 9 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers among them. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is also 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Sea there are 7 enemy ships, among them 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous day, March 7, the Russian Federation increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea to 4, the total salvo reached 24 Kalibr missiles. The threat level of a missile attack was high.

Earlier, the Navy of Ukraine reported that the general economic zone of Ukraine in the Black Sea, which needs to be freed, is more than 70,000 square kilometers.

Before that, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine would unblock the Black Sea if the partners hand over the MLRS systems (Multiple Launch Rocket System - the American universal launcher for launching rockets).